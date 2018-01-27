FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PRESTO (KDKA) — A street sweeper was found, overturned, over a hillside in Presto on Saturday.

The Presto Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called out early in the morning for a report of a vehicle over a hillside.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a street sweeper that had allegedly been stolen resting on its side down the hill from a road. Details about the crash have not been released.

Crews did not specify where exactly the vehicle was found.

The fire department says the driver was not injured. He or she fled after the crash. Police caught the driver a short distance from the scene.

