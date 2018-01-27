Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Stanford Robinson hit a 3-point shot as time expired to lift No. 24 Rhode Island to a 61-58 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The victory extended Rhode Island’s winning streak to 12 games overall and 17 against Atlantic 10 opponents.

The Dukes (14-8, 5-4) led by as many as 15 points in the first half before the Rams (17-3, 9-0) gradually chipped away at the deficit behind the play of E.C. Matthews.

A layup by Matthews tied the game at 45 with 6:48 remaining. The game was tied three more times, the last at 58-all on a floater off the glass by Eric Williams with 28.6 seconds left.

After a timeout, Rhode Island held the ball for the last shot.

Jeff Dowtin passed to Robinson in the left corner and the redshirt senior made only his third 3-pointer of the season.

Matthews led Rhode Island with 20 points while Jared Terrell added 12 and Robinson finished with seven.

Rene Castro-Cannedy led the Dukes with 16 points and Mike Lewis contributed 12.

Duquesne threatened to break open the game in the first half with a 13-1 run, which increased the Dukes’ lead to 26-13. Lewis hit a 3-point shot during the spurt while Kellon Taylor scored four points.

The Rams were able to slice their deficit to 29-23 at halftime due in large part to five Duquesne turnovers.

Matthews stole the ball and drove the court for a layup that accounted for the six-point difference at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Duquesne: Despite the loss, the fact Duquesne played the Rams tough on their home court (Rhode Island has won 14 consecutive games at the Ryan Center) served notice that the Dukes shouldn’t be taken for granted during the rest of their schedule.

Rhode Island: Even though the Rams fell behind by 15 points, the fact they were able to overcome that deficit should insure they remain in the Top 25 when next week’s poll is announced.

UP NEXT

Duquesne on Wednesday visits a George Washington team that is in second to last place in the conference.

Rhode Island visits Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Rams routed the Minutemen, 73-51, on January 17 at the Ryan Center with Jared Terrell scoring a game-high 24 points.

