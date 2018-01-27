Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHARON (KDKA) — Sharon Police say they are searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide that should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to a press release from the Sharon Police Department, Vania A. Smith, 24, of Sharon, is wanted for one count of criminal attempt homicide and one count of aggravated assault.
Police say Smith stabbed a Sharon woman Saturday at the 300 block of Sterling Avenue, in the left side of her body. She was taken to the Sharon Regional Medical Center, treated and transported to a trauma center for further treatment of a partially collapsed lung. She is now in “stable” conditions.
Sharon police are searching for Smith and say she should be considered armed and dangerous and only qualified law enforcement officers should attempt to approach or apprehend her.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith should contact the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County EMA center at 724-662-6110.
Stay with KDKA for more info.