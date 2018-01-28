Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GROVE CITY (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy from Grove City is in critical condition after being shot in the arm, Saturday night.
The suspect is 18-year-old Tristan Schaffer, of Stoneboro.
Police say Schaffer recklessly discharged a firearm at the residence in Mercer County.
The victim was transported to Grove City Medical Center, but then had to be transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, he is listed as being in critical, but stable condition.
Schaffer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.