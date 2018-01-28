KDKA-TVRight wing Pascal Dupuis #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins advances the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on April 11, 2013 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV is joining forces with the most […]

NewsRadio 1020 KDKARight wing Pascal Dupuis #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins advances the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on April 11, 2013 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) Welcome to NEWSRADIO 1020 KDKA on CBSPittsburgh.com! We appreciate your interest in […]

93-7 The FanRight wing Pascal Dupuis #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins advances the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on April 11, 2013 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) Welcome to 93-7 The Fan on CBSPittsburgh.com! Sportsradio 93-7 The Fan is […]

CW PittsburghRight wing Pascal Dupuis #9 of the Pittsburgh Penguins advances the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on April 11, 2013 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)