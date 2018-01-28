Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
FAYETTE Co. (KDKA) — State Police are investigating a mass shooting in Fayette County where multiple people are reported dead.
The shooting happened overnight at a car wash in the small town of Melcroft.
Sources tell Ross Guidotti of KDKA-TV that as many as five people are reportedly dead, with another injured and transported to the hospital. There’s no word if the shooter was one of the deceased but sources say there is no immediate threat to the public.
The suspect reportedly used a semi-automatic rifle in the shooting.
“We arrived on scene and State Police discovered that there were four fatalities from gunshots,” Uniontown State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater said. “We have no idea what’s really taken place here this morning.
One of the victims who was alive at the scene was taken to the hospital where they later died.
“We have five deceased individuals,” Broadwater said. “The victims have not been identified yet.”
State Police will hold a press conference to update the shooting.