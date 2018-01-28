FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican senators say President Donald Trump would be “best served” by staying silent on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia in the wake of news reports of attempted presidential interference.

Senators also urged special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur) to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, describing the allegation as a grievous offense, if true.

Trump has denied the accounts first reported by The New York Times.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he doesn’t see Mueller’s job in any immediate danger, but he pointed to the political costs if Trump did remove him.

Sen. Susan Collins says it would certainly “not hurt” to pass legislation protecting the special counsel. She says Trump needs to show more caution in commenting on the probe.

