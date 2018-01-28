Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Two officers were injured after getting into a car crash while responding to the scene of a shooting in Homewood where one person was injured Sunday.
Officers were patrolling in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 4:40 p.m. when they witnessed a shooting.
One male victim was seen lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers chased after the shooter on foot and caught him in the 7600 block of Kelly Street.
The suspect has not been identified.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he was later upgraded to stable condition.
While two officers were driving to the scene to provide back-up, they were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the corner of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
The officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.