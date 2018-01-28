FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A New Castle man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last summer.

State police say 44-year-old Douglas Michael Gilghrist, of New Castle, met the victim on a dating app. He allegedly exchanged lewd photos with her.

According to state police, Gilghrist went to meet the girl in Montogomery County in August 2017. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and had indecent contact with her on several occasions.

Gilghrist was arrested in New Castle on Jan. 25.

He’s facing felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

