FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Injured, Police Chase, Swissvale

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A vehicle being chased by police crashed into an officer’s cruiser in Swissvale on Sunday.

Officers were trying to stop a suspect who was fleeing from them when, according to a witness, one officer in an SUV tried to block the road at the corner of St. Lawrence Avenue.

The suspect crashed then into the officer’s SUV.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear why police were chasing the suspect.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch