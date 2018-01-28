Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A vehicle being chased by police crashed into an officer’s cruiser in Swissvale on Sunday.
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who was fleeing from them when, according to a witness, one officer in an SUV tried to block the road at the corner of St. Lawrence Avenue.
The suspect crashed then into the officer’s SUV.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital.
It’s unclear why police were chasing the suspect.
