PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report about the best cities for football is just rubbing salt in Pittsburgh’s wound.

WalletHub says Pittsburgh is the 2nd best city in the entire country for professional football fans, making the Steelers’ lost shot at the Super Bowl sting just a little more.

Green Bay came in first, but if you only count large cities, Pittsburgh rises to the number one spot, since Green Bay is considered a midsize city.

The website compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team for their report.

WalletHub considered factors like the performance level of the teams, the number of championship wins, stadium capacity and fan engagement — which was determined by the team’s Twitter followers and Facebook likes.

Pittsburgh drops slightly down the list when it comes to college football; it’s considered the 8th best city in the country for college football fans.

Steelers fans didn’t need WalletHub to tell them this: Pittsburgh has the second best-performing NFL team, behind Boston.

Green Bay and Pittsburgh tied for first when it came to having the most engaged NFL fans. State College, Pa., had the second most engaged college football fans.

