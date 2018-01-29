Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler man is accused of hiding a webcam in his friend’s home without her knowledge.
According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Derek Krallman, of Butler, visited a female friend’s house in the 600 block of Howes Run Road on Jan. 19.
While he was there, he allegedly set up a laptop and a webcam in her bedroom without her consent or knowledge in an attempt to capture video of her while she was changing clothes.
The victim’s child found the laptop the next day, and the victim then noticed the webcam on her dresser.
When the victim called Krallman to ask why he did it, he allegedly said it was “out of stupidity.”
The victim told police that she and Krallman were just friends and had never been involved in any kind of romantic relationship.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the laptop and webcam. Videos allegedly show Krallman testing the camera and adjusting the angle of it. Another video did capture the victim changing clothes.
Krallman is charged with four counts of invasion of privacy. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.