PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scientists with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History are discussing their part in the groundbreaking discovery of a new species of dinosaur.
Fossils for the dinosaur were found in the Sahara Desert in Egypt.
They say this dinosaur was a long-necked plant-eater the size of a school bus.
On Monday, the scientists gave the dinosaur its formal scientific name, Mansourasaurus shahinae.
Scientists say the discovery helps to better identify when dinosaur life came to an end in Africa.
