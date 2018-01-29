WEATHER: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Africa, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, dinosaur, Matt Lamanna

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scientists with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History are discussing their part in the groundbreaking discovery of a new species of dinosaur.

Fossils for the dinosaur were found in the Sahara Desert in Egypt.

They say this dinosaur was a long-necked plant-eater the size of a school bus.

On Monday, the scientists gave the dinosaur its formal scientific name, Mansourasaurus shahinae.

Scientists say the discovery helps to better identify when dinosaur life came to an end in Africa.

To read more about the discovery, visit the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch