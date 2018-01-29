Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man in what police say was a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery in East Hills on Sunday night.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they believe he was also run over by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Devlen Neiko Terrance Prosdocimo, of White Oak.

Police said Monday that two juveniles were detained for questioning in connection to the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Prosdocimo was shot during a pre-arranged marijuana deal that turned into a robbery.

One juvenile — 17-year-old Melik Johnson, of Northview Heights and East Liberty — has been charged with criminal homicide, two counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy and a firearm violation.