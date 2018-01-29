Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Pittsburgh on Monday to address the opioid crisis.
Sessions delivered remarks on what he called “the deadliest drug crisis in our history,” citing local incidents of overdose deaths and connections to violent crime.
“These are not numbers — these are moms, dads, daughters, spouses, friends, and neighbors,” Sessions said before bringing up the death of 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart, of North Braddock.
During his remarks, Sessions announced a new resource to go after online drug traffickers called J-CODE: the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement team.
Information released by the National Safety Council on Monday said accidental deaths in Pennsylvania have risen by 15 percent in just one year, driven by opioid overdoses.
The National Safety Council also hosted an unveiling of a memorial wall for opioid overdose victims in Pittsburgh on Monday. The wall will open to the public on Tuesday.
Sessions’ appearance also prompted some protesters to gather outside the Courthouse for an event they called “Pittsburgh Stands with Justice Not Sessions.”
A release for the protest said the group would be “speaking truth to the lies he perpetuates that those who are undocumented immigrants are criminals.”
