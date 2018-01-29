FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Jeff Sessions, Local TV, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Pittsburgh on Monday to address the opioid crisis.

Sessions delivered remarks on what he called “the deadliest drug crisis in our history,” citing local incidents of overdose deaths and connections to violent crime.

“These are not numbers — these are moms, dads, daughters, spouses, friends, and neighbors,” Sessions said before bringing up the death of 7-year-old Jo Lawrence Stewart, of North Braddock.

During his remarks, Sessions announced a new resource to go after online drug traffickers called J-CODE: the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement team.

Information released by the National Safety Council on Monday said accidental deaths in Pennsylvania have risen by 15 percent in just one year, driven by opioid overdoses.

The National Safety Council also hosted an unveiling of a memorial wall for opioid overdose victims in Pittsburgh on Monday. The wall will open to the public on Tuesday.

Sessions’ appearance also prompted some protesters to gather outside the Courthouse for an event they called “Pittsburgh Stands with Justice Not Sessions.”

sessions protest1 AG Jeff Sessions Visits Pittsburgh To Address Opioid Crisis

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

A release for the protest said the group would be “speaking truth to the lies he perpetuates that those who are undocumented immigrants are criminals.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch