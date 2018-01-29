FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kraft is turning to social media to create their Super Bowl commercial, meaning you could be featured in the ad during the Big Game!

“Why just watch Big Game commercials when you could be in one?” Kraft asks on their website.

Their commercial will feature Twitter and Instagram posts showing how families enjoy Game Day.

You can enter by taking a photo or short video and sharing it on Twitter and/or Instagram with the hashtags #FamilyGreatly and #KraftEntry.

You can find out more here: familygreatly.com

