PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating what they say may be a “gang related” shooting in the city’s Larmier neighborhood.
Officers were first called to the 6600 block of Meadows Street around 8:15 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
According to officials, that’s where police found the victim. He was dead inside a vehicle.
Police say initial reports indicate the shooting may have been gang-related.
Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide unit at 412-323-7800.