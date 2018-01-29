WEATHER: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating what they say may be a “gang related” shooting in the city’s Larmier neighborhood.

Officers were first called to the 6600 block of Meadows Street around 8:15 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

According to officials, that’s where police found the victim. He was dead inside a vehicle.

Police say initial reports indicate the shooting may have been gang-related.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide unit at 412-323-7800.

