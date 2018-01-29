Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAUREL HIGHLANDS (KDKA) – Monday’s classes at Laurel Highlands High School are canceled as officials take stock of a threat made late last week.

State police will be increasing security at the high school in response to the threat, but classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

The threat came in on Friday and police may have a person of interest. Today’s classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The decision to cancel was influenced by a threat at Uniontown High School. In that incident, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home after allegedly threatening to shoot four fellow classmates.

Police found multiple weapons in the suspect’s bedroom.

With that in mind, Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said he takes every threat seriously.

“The biggest deterrent that we have is if you see something say something to us. The students are responsible for letting us know what’s going on. If you sit silent that’s when bad things happen,” Dr. Wallace said.

State police will be around the Laurel High School for the remainder of the week as they continue their investigation.

