LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Lower Burrell Police are asking residents to inspect their money a little more closely.

That’s because some counterfeit bills have been going around the area.

But these are not your usual counterfeit bills. Police say the fake money is actually “Motion Picture Money,” created for entertainment industry purposes.

(Image Courtesy: Lower Burrell Police)

(Image Courtesy: Lower Burrell Police)

According to police, incidents involving the fake money have been increasing and they are asking people to be extra vigilant.

On Facebook they say: “Please inspect your bills when you receive them to ensure they are not fake.”

Comments
  1. Larz Schneider says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:24 PM

    i think the store should ck. before they hand me change

