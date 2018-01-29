FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Beechview, Cats Killed, Daniel T. Smith, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh man has pleaded no contest to animal cruelty in the deaths of feral cats authorities say ate poisonous mothballs he left in his yard.

Forty-four-year-old Daniel T. Smith sought to plead guilty to three counts in the case last fall, but an Allegheny County judge wouldn’t allow that after he contested the mothball evidence.

Prosecutors say Smith contended that he sprayed the cats with bleach and beat them with a hockey stick. Officials said he killed the animals in July 2015 because he was tired of finding feces on the sidewalk.

After Monday’s plea to six counts of animal cruelty, Judge Kevin Sasinoski sentenced Smith to six to 23 months in county jail and paroled him immediately. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments (2)
  1. Deputy53 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:02 PM

    So why the expense of a trial, when the judge just paroled him ASAP? And ONLY a $500 fine?
    What a joke.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch