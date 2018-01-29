FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District have been placed on a modified lockdown Monday.

According to a school district statement, Pittsburgh Police received information about a threat against an unnamed school in the Pittsburgh area.

“While no Pittsburgh area school was identified, based on the information received by City Police, we are placing all high schools, 6-12s, middle and K-8 schools as well as early childhood and early head start classrooms or schools sharing a building or campus on a modified lockdown today Monday January 29th as a precautionary measure,” the statement said.

According to KDKA-TV sources, a credible threat was made against a female principal at one of three high schools.

As part of the modified lockdown, students will remain inside their buildings all day. Only visitors with a prior appointment will be allowed inside as well.

Police are continuing to investigate the threat.

