FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Matthew Immekus, Michael Daley, Ross Township, Ross Township Police Department

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two Ross Township Police officers rescued a resident who was trapped in a burning home Sunday.

The Ross Township Police Department says Officers Matthew Immekus and Michael Daley arrived at the scene of a house fire in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood sometime Sunday.

When they got there, they found out that someone was possibly trapped inside the house.

ross township house fire laurel gardens Ross Twp. Police Dept. Recognizes Officers Heroic House Fire Rescue

(Photo Credit: Ross Township Police Department/Facebook)

Officer Daley forced the front door open, and the two officers saw someone lying unresponsive on the floor inside.

Both officers crawled inside, through heavy smoke, and dragged her outside to safety.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch