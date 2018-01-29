Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two Ross Township Police officers rescued a resident who was trapped in a burning home Sunday.
The Ross Township Police Department says Officers Matthew Immekus and Michael Daley arrived at the scene of a house fire in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood sometime Sunday.
When they got there, they found out that someone was possibly trapped inside the house.
Officer Daley forced the front door open, and the two officers saw someone lying unresponsive on the floor inside.
Both officers crawled inside, through heavy smoke, and dragged her outside to safety.
