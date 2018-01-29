Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHARON (KDKA) — Police have arrested one young man in connection to a large fight in Sharon that left at least five people seriously injured Sunday night.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.
According to the Sharon Police Department, a large fight involving more than ten people broke out at that location. Police received reports that those involved in the fight were armed with knives and baseball bats.
At least five people were seriously injured.
Police have arrested 18-year-old Ziyon V. Strickland, of Sharon, in connection to the incident.
Strickland will be charged with aggravated assault and riot.
Further details have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details