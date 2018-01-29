FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Local TV, Sharon, Ziyon Strickland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — Police have arrested one young man in connection to a large fight in Sharon that left at least five people seriously injured Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.

According to the Sharon Police Department, a large fight involving more than ten people broke out at that location. Police received reports that those involved in the fight were armed with knives and baseball bats.

At least five people were seriously injured.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Ziyon V. Strickland, of Sharon, in connection to the incident.

Strickland will be charged with aggravated assault and riot.

Further details have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch