Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Please vote and let us know what “You Want to Know” for our next show.
Bingo is big here.
Do you want to know about bingo’s Pittsburgh roots? Turns out, our city had a role in the game becoming what it is today.
Or do you want to about Pittsburgh’s missing inclines?
Of course, we know about the Duquesne and Monongahela Inclines, but we used to have more than twenty inclines!
What happened to them all?
Let us know which one you want to know about. Whichever story gets more votes, we’ll have for you on the next episode of “Your Pittsburgh.”