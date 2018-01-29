FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:College Basketball, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University, Wagner College, Wagner Seahawks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Francis scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, JoJo Cooper scored 17 with nine assists and Wagner beat Robert Morris 77-64 on Sunday to take sole possession of first place in the Northeast Conference.

Shack Scott added 10 points and Romone Saunders grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for Wagner (15-6, 8-2).

Leondre Washington led Robert Morris (13-10, 7-3) with a career-high 20 points shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range, Matty McConnell scored 19 with nine rebounds and Koby Thomas grabbed nine boards.

The Seawolves erased their 10-point halftime deficit when Francis made a pair of 3s and Scott added a pair of layups to knot the score at 42.

McConnell and Francis each made a pair of 3s before AJ Sumbry’s layup with 14:14 left put Wagner ahead for good. The Colonials went more than seven minutes without scoring, and Washington’s 3 with 7:28 left made it 59-51. Robert Morris never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch