If you’re looking to reboot your New Year’s resolution, these two recipes from Weight Watchers will help you get back on track!

Lime, Cilantro, Lentil, and Avocado Salad
SmartPoints value: 4

  • ½ cup cooked lentils
  • ¼ small diced Hass avocado
  • 6 halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
  • ¼ tsp lime zest
  • 1 tsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all above ingredients (except pumpkin seeds) with a pinch of both salt and pepper (to taste) in a medium bowl. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Smoky Turkey Gumbo (gluten free)
SmartPoints value: 1; serves 4

  • 2 tsp canola oil
  • 3 5-ounce turkey breast cutlets, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 ¼ tsp Cajun spice
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ tsp smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes
  • 1 fresh thyme sprig
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 3 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle turkey with Cajun spice. Add half of turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned – about 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining turkey.

2. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened – 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant – 30 seconds.

3. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and thyme sprig and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened – about 8 minutes. Stir in turkey and salt and cook just until heated through – about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Remove and discard thyme sprig.

