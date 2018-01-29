If you’re looking to reboot your New Year’s resolution, these two recipes from Weight Watchers will help you get back on track!
Lime, Cilantro, Lentil, and Avocado Salad
SmartPoints value: 4
- ½ cup cooked lentils
- ¼ small diced Hass avocado
- 6 halved grape tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp thinly sliced red onion
- 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- ¼ tsp lime zest
- 1 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all above ingredients (except pumpkin seeds) with a pinch of both salt and pepper (to taste) in a medium bowl. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Smoky Turkey Gumbo (gluten free)
SmartPoints value: 1; serves 4
- 2 tsp canola oil
- 3 5-ounce turkey breast cutlets, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 ¼ tsp Cajun spice
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ tsp smoked sweet paprika
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes
- 1 fresh thyme sprig
- ¼ tsp salt
- 3 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle turkey with Cajun spice. Add half of turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned – about 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining turkey.
2. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened – 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant – 30 seconds.
3. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and thyme sprig and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened – about 8 minutes. Stir in turkey and salt and cook just until heated through – about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Remove and discard thyme sprig.