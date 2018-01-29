Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s still January and the warmer weather of the last few days was never going to last. After a pleasant weekend, cooler temperatures and snow are heading our way.

“It’s not going to be a lot of snow, and it’s going to fall primarily overnight tonight,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the highest elevations in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Verszyla say about three inches could fall there.

Locally, in the Pittsburgh and surrounding area, he says we can expect about an inch or two.

“That’s primarily overnight,” said Verszyla. “Light snow showers will end before 7 o’clock [Tuesday] morning, so it’s out of here before the rush hour really gets underway in earnest.”

Because of its nearness to the morning rush hour, the City of Pittsburgh is preparing for the snow.

The Department of Public Works is getting 70 trucks ready to go out tonight to treat and salt roads.

Crews will work through Tuesday evening to clear streets.

The city’s Snow Plow Tracker website is also being activated. You can see it by visiting this link.

After the snow ends Tuesday morning, Verszyla says it will be brisk and cold the rest of the day with some sun. That will be followed by a rebound in temperatures by mid-week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.