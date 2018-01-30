Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The flu is having widespread effects this season. Now, local churches are doing their part to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a total of nine people have died as a result of the flu this season.

Additionally, there have been more than 5,000 confirmed cases in Allegheny County. So far, 450 people were hospitalized.

Washington and Westmoreland counties have also been hit hard by the flu.

As a result, several churches in Westmoreland County are taking precautions to help prevent parishioners from spreading the flu.

According to the Tribune-Review, Our Lady Grace in Greensburg is suspending the practice of drinking wine from the same cup during Mass.

Their report goes on to say that other parishes were also following suit.

Bishop Edward Malesic has not issued any diocesan-wide directives about the issue. However, priests have been given the option to, “dispense with the practices of shaking hands during the Sign of Peace, distributing Holy Communion wine, or both.”

Based on patterns from past seasons, it’s likely flu season will start to wane soon, experts say. There are some places, like California, where flu season already seems to be easing, CDC officials said.

“If I was a betting man, I’d put money on it going down,” Webby said. “But I’ve lost money on bets before.”

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. It can cause a miserable but relatively mild illness in many people, but more a more severe illness in others. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications. In a bad season, there are as many as 56,000 deaths connected to the flu.

