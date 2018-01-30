Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MELCROFT, Pa. (KDKA) — The man accused of in the shooting deaths of four people over the weekend at a Fayette County car wash has died.

Officials say 28-year-old Timothy O’Brien Smith was taken off of life support at Forbes Hospital, and has passed away.

State police say he was pronounced dead by two different doctors.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old William Scott Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Lou Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Sue Snyder and 21-year-old Seth William Cline early Sunday morning.

KDKA has learned the events that led up to the murders may have begun at a place called the Tall Cedars bar in Donegal.

According to sources and management, the four victims and one survivor were at the popular establishment just before they traveled to a car wash early Sunday morning in nearby Melcroft.

Following the shooting, it’s believed Smith then turned the gun on himself.

Indications are the heavily-armed Smith may have ambushed the victims. Investigators and family members say Chelsie was seeing Porterfield, but had some type of relationship with Smith before she ended it. Family members believe that rejection may have sparked Smith’s attack.

