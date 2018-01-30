WEATHER: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
QUEENSLAND (KDKA) — A cyclist in Australia learned the hard way to watch out for kangaroos when riding your bike.

Incredible video posted from an Australian news station shows the frightening encounter.

The unsuspecting cyclist was reportedly riding along a road in Queensland when the sneak attack happened.

Now the kangaroo didn’t really attack the biker, more just, jumped into her.

The kangaroo was probably just as startled as the cyclist was.

The woman riding the bike is reportedly okay, and the kangaroo hopped off into the brush.

Oh, and of course we nearly forgot to mention, the collision happened on Australia Day.

