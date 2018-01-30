Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Presents “Wicked”
- “Wicked” Sensory Friendly Performance
- Wholey’s Sandwich Contest
- Pittsburgh Musical Theater
- Mall At Robinson
- Rangos Giant Cinema
- “Groundhog Day” At Rangos Giant Cinema
- What’s New Dr. Frank?
More Information On Products Featured By Dr. Frank On Today’s Show:
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pen
- Samsung Q9s New 85” 8K TV
- Guardian “Leak Prevention System” By Elexa
- Bluewater Water Purification System
- Helmetphone By Livall
- “Fusion Trek” Cell Phone Signal Booster By Surecall
- X2 Wireless Surround Bluetooth Speakers
- Eargo Max Hearing Device
- Metropolitan Datavac Electric Duster