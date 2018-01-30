Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of winter weather is impacting the area Tuesday morning.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the heaviest snow moved through the area overnight, but some flurries will remain into the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon for the following counties:

Armstrong, Clarion, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland

The National Weather Service says residents in those areas could see an addition 2 inches of accumulation.

As of 6 a.m., nearly 2 inches of snow had been reported at the Pittsburgh International Airport. However, 6 inches of snow was reported in Champion, Fayette County.

Meghan Schiller Reports:

Due to the snow, road crews have been out all night treating and plowing roads.

Many drivers who want to know if roads in their area have been cleared before they head out can find the information online.

PennDOT’s snow plow tracker can be found here: 511pa.com/PlowTrucks.aspx

The City of Pittsburgh has its own snow plow tracker. It goes online when Pittsburgh is under a snow alert.

When it’s active, it can be found here: city.temeda.com