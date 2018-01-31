By Janelle Sheetz Life as a new parent is equal parts thrilling and exhausting. It’s packed with decisions about how to care for your baby — whether to use cloth or disposable diapers is just one of them. Cloth diapers are touted for helping parents save money, for being more environmentally friendly, and even for helping reduce diaper rash and potty-train sooner. They’ve come a long way over the years, and although they can be hard to come by, a couple area stores are ready to provide you with cloth diapers for your baby. Here are three of the best.

Green Cheeks

558 Lincoln Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15202

(412) 818-7185

www.greencheeksdiaperservice.com Family-owned and aptly named Green Cheeks doesn’t just provide you with cloth diapers — they pick up dirty diapers to launder and deliver clean ones to you every week, perfect for parents who want to use cloth diapers but don’t like the idea of having to wash them or simply don’t have the time. Diapers prices vary based on size. If you live outside of their delivery area, just get in touch and they might be willing to work with you, either charging extra for fuel or arranging another drop-off location, like a relative’s house. They also offer accessories like diaper covers, plus a gift registry, perfect for soon-to-be parents preparing for their new addition.

Diaper Depot

600 Browns Lane

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 618-7878

www.diaperdepotpgh.com With a name like Diaper Depot, you know all your diaper needs are covered — particularly when it comes to cloth. They offer a variety of styles from multiple companies, plus other diapering must-haves like inserts, covers, wet bags, wipes, and even kits to make your own wipes at home. Your child can also grow with their products, as their carry cloth diapers for newborns through potty-training toddlers. You might even be able to snag something for free in a giveaway, and their Fluff Rewards program also allows you to accumulate points on purchases to redeem for discounts.