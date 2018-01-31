FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
OAKLAND (KDKA) – A chemical spill prompted the evacuation of a building on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident was reported in Clapp Hall around 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters, police, hazmat teams and paramedics were all called to the scene.

The students were evacuated over safety concerns, but given the all clear around 3:30 p.m.

The only part of the building that remains closed down is the first-floor annex area.

No serious injuries were reported.

