OAKLAND (KDKA) – A chemical spill prompted the evacuation of a building on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the incident was reported in Clapp Hall around 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters, police, hazmat teams and paramedics were all called to the scene.
The students were evacuated over safety concerns, but given the all clear around 3:30 p.m.
The only part of the building that remains closed down is the first-floor annex area.
No serious injuries were reported.
