WEST ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Hazmat crews were called to a suspected chlorine leak at a waste water treatment plant in West Elizabeth.

According to officials at the scene, the initial call came in around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Employees arriving for work noticed the leak and got out of the building.

The leak is contained inside the building and poses no risk to the surrounding area.

Hazmat crews are working on identifying the source of the leak.

Meanwhile, no one was taken to the hospital.

