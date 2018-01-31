WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Hillary Clinton, Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania teacher has apologized for intentionally misspelling Hillary Clinton’s name to emphasize the word “liar” in a sixth-grade student’s letter.

Shannon Reinard tells The Daily Item her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Mary, asked Shikellamy Middle School teacher Benjamin Attinger for help writing the letter to the former presidential candidate.

She wrote the letter and Attinger addressed it Hiliar Rodham Clinton.

Her stepmom noticed the misspelling and in a voicemail the teacher said it was “kind of a joke.”

The Reinard family met with the teacher and school officials on Tuesday.

Shannon Reinard says the teacher apologized to the student.

Comments
  1. Don Martosko says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:59 AM

    We have evolved into a society of chronic complainers and cry babies — very sad.

