PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If your kids or grandkids are getting a bit stir crazy because of the cold and snow, there are plenty of places around Pittsburgh offering some indoor fun.

Kidsburgh.org has compiled a list of six places in our area where kids can ride, glide, jump, climb, chase and swing to burn off some energy.

Kids love to play chase and laser tag takes it to a new level. Kids run, dive, blast and chase their way around barriers at Laser Storm in Ross Township, as well as others in Robinson Township and the Monroeville Mall.

Kids will burn a lot of energy and have fun doing it.

You can also go for a bike ride inside at the Wheel Mill in Homestead. The 80,000 square foot bike park has eight rooms with varied levels. Even little kids can ride using balance bikes without pedals. Bigger kids can go from beginner to advanced all in one place. You can rent or bring your own bike and helmet.

Turning from ride to glide, Fun Slides Carpet Skate Park in Allison Park is an easy-to-learn skating experience. The carpet slides attach to kids’ shoes, and away they go. Kids 8 and under should bring a helmet, and little kids can play in a bounce house, too. Long pants are a good idea to prevent brush burns. Advanced skaters can try black light dodgeball and a super ninja obstacle course.

Kids can swing a tennis racquet at the Mellon Park Tennis Center, where the courts are covered with a bubble in the winter.

Kids ages 4 and up can take lessons on Saturdays and some weeknights for $10, racquets included, but kids can start at any age.

Kids can jump off their energy at one of the many trampoline parks in the area. Many of the facilities include trampoline dodge ball and trampoline basketball.

The last of the six ways to burn energy inside is to climb.

There are several climbing walls around our area, including Climb North in Hampton Township and The Climbing Wall in Point Breeze. Those activities are for kids ages 6 and older.

The Carnegie Science Center’s Sports Works has a tamer climbing wall that’s 25 feet high, which is good for little ones.

You can read about these and many more fun things to do with your kids at kidsburgh.org. There, you’ll find this story and many more resources for kids and families.