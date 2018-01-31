WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records has upheld a request to make public, Pittsburgh’s bid to Amazon for its second headquarters.

The county originally refused to release the information, saying that doing so may hurt Pittsburgh’s chances of being chosen as the site for Amazon’s HQ2.

An appeal was filed and was granted.

The ruling means Allegheny County now has 30 days to release the information as instructed.

