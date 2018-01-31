FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has been hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed over a hillside Wednesday afternoon in Shaler Township.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Spencer Lane Ext. near Spencer Woods Drive.

According to officials, the Toyota Tundra was traveling down Spencer Lane Ext., hit a brick pillar and pole, went airborne and then went over the hillside.

Police say the driver, in his late-60s or early-70s, was awake and alert at the scene after being pulled from the truck.

He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. His name has not been released and there’s no word on his condition, but police believe a medical condition may have been involved due to reports of a speeding vehicle on the road just moments before the accident happened.

Police had to shut down Spencer Lane Ext. between Route 8 and Spencer Woods Drive to clear the scene.

The vehicle was being pulled back up the hillside around 6:30 p.m.

