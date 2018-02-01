Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials and police confirm a 12-year-old student at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold was found with a small pen knife in her backpack after a metal detector at the school’s entrance went off, alerting school staff.

“It’s really shocking that something like this is happening, that kids nowadays are bringing stuff like this to school,” parent Lee Jones, who has two students at the elementary school, said. “I’m just glad the security worked and was in place.”

The incident at Hunt Elementary is one of three where students allegedly brought knives into facilities in the district over the last two months. One incident happened at Martin Elementary School. The other happened at H.D. Berkley Elementary. In all cases, the items were discovered by administrators and secured.

School district superintendent John Pallone told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti the incidents were minor in nature and at no time were any students or staff in danger.

He also said the students involved will be appropriately disciplined in accordance with school rules and procedures.

It was just last week that the New Kensington Arnold District school board OKed $4,000 for metal detectors to be installed at H.D. Barkley Elementary and Martin Elementary.

Jones says he’s happy the district is doing what it’s supposed to do to keep his kids safe, but he also says this issue needs to be addressed before it gets to the doors of the school.

“I don’t know where the parents are at when all this is happening, that’s a back factor to me,” Jones said.

In the other two incidents, the students were allegedly a kindergartner and a first grader.