PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two utility poles were toppled in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood after a series of crashes late Wednesday night.

The crashes happened around midnight. One took down a pole near the corner of Mifflin Road and Slate Street. Another pole was downed about a half-mile away, near the corner of Baldwin Road and Broome Street.

mifflinrd2 Crashes Topple Utility Poles, Cause Power Outages In Hays

Credit: KDKA-TV

An emergency official said one person was transported to a hospital following the crashes.

Duquesne Light said 167 customers were without power immediately after the second crash. A number of traffic signals on Mifflin Road also lost power. Duquesne Light estimated that service would be restored by 10 a.m.

Workers were replacing both damaged utility poles.

 

