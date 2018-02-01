Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two utility poles were toppled in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood after a series of crashes late Wednesday night.
The crashes happened around midnight. One took down a pole near the corner of Mifflin Road and Slate Street. Another pole was downed about a half-mile away, near the corner of Baldwin Road and Broome Street.
An emergency official said one person was transported to a hospital following the crashes.
Duquesne Light said 167 customers were without power immediately after the second crash. A number of traffic signals on Mifflin Road also lost power. Duquesne Light estimated that service would be restored by 10 a.m.
Workers were replacing both damaged utility poles.