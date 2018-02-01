Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have issued a warning about a new email phishing scam making the rounds.
Grand Rapids Police took to social media to warn the public. The post states Netflix customers have been receiving an email from a fake account saying their account has been deactivated.
The email goes on to say that the reason for the deactivation is because the company “could not validate billing information.”
Then, there’s a link to “restart membership” where users are asked to provide personal information and credit card numbers.
While the email “looks” official, police say it is not from Netflix and you should not click the link.
Here is the full post: