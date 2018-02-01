Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Things are looking up for Pens winger Bryan Rust, literally, as he’s moving up to the top line to play alongside Sidney Crosby.

Rust joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about the season he’s having, playing with Sid, the team heating up and just missing out on a hat trick the other night.

On moving up to the top line and playing with Sid, Rust said, “It’s obviously unbelievable in the fact that he’s able to make so many plays, and he plays the game at such a high level, but that might also kind of be a little bit of a burden because he thinks the game at such a high level. He’s sometimes kind of one step ahead of his linemates and that can cause for a little bit of trouble, and you might kind of find yourself out there trying to get him the puck too much instead of just trying to play your game. I know the first few times I played on a line with him, I for sure fell into that trap.”

With Bryan just getting back into the lineup recently and the team having won three in a row, Joe asked him if the struggles earlier in the season were due to all the hockey they’ve played on their way to winning two straight Cups.

“I think it was just more we had too many inconsistencies whether it was game-to-game or period-to-period we couldn’t really string together some good hockey for too many same periods of time, and I think that really hurt us in some games,” Rust said.

