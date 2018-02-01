Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Whole Foods are teaming up for the “Baked from the Heart: ‘Waitress’ Pie Contest,” inspired by the Tony-nominated musical “Waitress.”
The Trust is seeking creative, whimsical pie recipes from local bakers. Entries will be accepted from Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
Finalists will be invited to produce their pie for a panel of judges on Pittsburgh Today Live on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The winner will receive four complimentary tickets to a performance of “Waitress” at the Benedum Center. The winner’s recipe will also be included as an insert in the official “Waitress” cookbook and on “Waitress” social media channels.
The national tour of “Waitress” stops in Pittsburgh from March 6 through March 11. The show follows Jenna, a waitress and talented pie maker who hopes to enter one of her creative pie recipes in a local contest.
Read the official rules and submit your recipe on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website here: TrustArts.org/PieContest