PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh defense attorney Kevin Abramovitz was taken into custody by Pittsburgh Police Thursday inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.
Details of the charges he’s facing have not been made public.
But, sources have told KDKA-TV News that they involve drugs and a suspected drug overdose. We’ve learned that the charges stem from a secret grand jury investigation.
Before going into private practice, Abramovitz worked as an assistant Allegheny County public defender.
The new criminal charges are contained in an indictment, which was sealed by Common Pleas Court.
There’s no indication when that indictment will be unsealed, or if any investigation is still underway.
A Pittsburgh attorney described the Abramovitz arrest as highly unusual. He said he’d never heard of a member of the bar being arrested in the courthouse, for something that allegedly occurred outside the building.
He said Abramovitz could have been taken into custody at home or anywhere; and clearly, his arrest inside the courthouse sends out a unmistakable message that no one was above the law.