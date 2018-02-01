Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pups from Puerto Rico have now arrived in Pittsburgh.
Eight Puerto Rican dogs are now up for adoption at Pittsburgh’s Fur-Kid Rescue.
The animals were rescued from the city of Rincon after Hurricane Maria destroyed the island last September.
There are a lot more to come, too, says the shelter.
Fur-Kids expects at least 150 rescue dogs from Puerto Rico to be up for adoption here in Pittsburgh.
Visit the Fur-Kid Rescue’s website at this link for more information on how to adopt any of their pets.