PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brentwood man who was found guilty of killing his roommate over stolen beer has been ordered to serve house arrest and probation.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday that 35-year-old Justin Vankirk was sentenced to one year of house arrest followed by three years probation.

Vankirk was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in November 2017 for the death of 58-year-old Charles Parker.

In 2016, Vankirk told police Parker stole some of his beer, and the two got into a physical fight where Vankirk hit Parker several times in the face and head.

Vankirk left Parker lying on the dining room floor, and when he returned home the next day, he found Parker not breathing and called 911.

The medical examiner determined Parker died from blunt force trauma sustained while Vankirk was assaulting him.

  1. Sharon Vowinckel says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:08 PM

    so all you get for murdering a human being is house arrest and probation
    this world is getting sicker everyday

