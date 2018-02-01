Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHARON (KDKA) — A woman accused of stabbing another woman in Sharon over the weekend is now in police custody.
Sharon police say 24-year-old Vania S. Smith, of Sharon, turned herself in Thursday afternoon.
Smith is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old woman on Jan. 27.
The woman was transported to a trauma center to be treated for a partially collapsed lung. She was last reported to be in stable condition.
Smith is facing one count of criminal attempted homicide and one count of aggravated assault.
She was sent to the Mercer County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.