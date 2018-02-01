FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Mercy on Thursday.

UPMC announced the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

They say Shazier will transition into an outpatient therapy program through the UPMC Centers for Rehab Services.

Shazier posted several photos on Instagram after the announcement with a caption thanking everyone who had helped him during the past two months, including his family, his trainer and the doctors and medical staff at UPMC.

ryan shazier ben roethlisberger UPMC: Steelers Ryan Shazier Discharged From Rehabilitation Institute

(Photo Credit: Ryan Shazier/Instagram)

Shazier was injured during the Steelers’ away game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. He underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days later.

After his surgery and the start of his physical rehabilitation, he attended several Steelers games and at least one practice in a wheelchair.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch