Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Mercy on Thursday.
UPMC announced the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
An update on @steelers Ryan Shazier. pic.twitter.com/CPiizgvSbA
— UPMC (@UPMCnews) February 1, 2018
They say Shazier will transition into an outpatient therapy program through the UPMC Centers for Rehab Services.
Shazier posted several photos on Instagram after the announcement with a caption thanking everyone who had helped him during the past two months, including his family, his trainer and the doctors and medical staff at UPMC.
Shazier was injured during the Steelers’ away game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. He underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days later.
After his surgery and the start of his physical rehabilitation, he attended several Steelers games and at least one practice in a wheelchair.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details