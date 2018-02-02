Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MEMO

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they’ve uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.

Trump says a newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump tells reporters Friday: “The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a disgrace what’s happened in our country.”

NEW: "FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission,” FBI Agents Association president says in statement following release of once-classified GOP memo https://t.co/3on1MNX5My pic.twitter.com/VWpvUc1l1A — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

The FBI says it has “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans say they found “serious violations of the public trust” by intelligence and law enforcement agencies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

That’s according to committee chairman Devin Nunes. The California Republican sent out a statement after his committee released the memo.

Nunes says he hopes the release “will shine a light on this alarming series of events” and spur “reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions.”

