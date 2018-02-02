Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Police homicide detective involved in numerous criminal investigations is herself facing criminal charges.
Veteran detective Margaret “Peg” Sherwood, 51, had more than 25 years with the Pittsburgh Police Department before she retired in June 2017.
Following a grand jury investigation, the state Attorney General’s office says Sherwood is facing nine charges, including filing a false police report, tampering with evidence and writing a false police report.
Her attorney, Patrick Thomassey, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “I’ve known Peg Sherwood for decades, and I found her to be an outstanding, ethical police officer.”
He predicted there would be a lot of red faces when all is said and done in this case.
Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director, Wendell Hissrich, released the follow statement Friday afternoon:
“The City of Pittsburgh holds all of its officers to the highest possible standards, and fully cooperated with the Attorney General’s office on this investigation. Decisions regarding cases in which the detective was involved will be left to prosecutors and the courts.”
The District Attorney’s office says any case in which Sherwood had an involvement has gone through a thorough review and vetting process. At this point, they have not found any concerns that would impact the integrity of any current or previous prosecution.
Sherwood has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.